They have been paying taxes for years, creating jobs - and yet they remain foreigners: a Bernese National Councillor wants to clarify whether foreign entrepreneurs should become Swiss citizens more easily in future.

This concerns company owners from the EU who create jobs and contribute to value creation.

Gafner emphasizes that the Swiss passport cannot be bought and that residence in Switzerland remains mandatory. Show more

Should foreign entrepreneurs simply become Swiss citizens? This question is likely to occupy the Federal Parliament in the coming months. It has been triggered by a motion tabled by Bernese EDU National Councillor Andreas Gafner, who is demanding clarification from the Federal Council.

Gafner wants to know whether foreign company owners should be treated differently when it comes to naturalization if they have been paying taxes with their companies in Switzerland for many years. The focus is on entrepreneurs from the EU who have been liable to pay tax in Switzerland with a company for at least ten years.

The politician emphasizes that naturalization should remain subject to clear conditions. Anyone who wants a Swiss passport must integrate, speak the language and know the local values. Gafner does not want to change these principles with his proposal. Today, however, all foreigners are treated equally, regardless of whether they have already served Switzerland economically.

Specifically, he is concerned with owners or shareholders of corporations and limited liability companies who have paid cantonal and federal taxes over the years. They have created jobs, contributed know-how and added value, Gafner states.

Easier naturalization as a bonus for entrepreneurs?

He brings simplified naturalization into play as a possible alternative. This is a simplified procedure with shorter deadlines, which currently applies to the spouses of Swiss nationals or third-generation foreigners, for example. Gafner asks whether such an instrument should also be examined for long-term tax-paying entrepreneurs as soon as they are resident in Switzerland.

He would also like to know whether such a signal could attract capable and innovative entrepreneurs to Switzerland. And he wants figures on how much tax revenue the federal government receives from such entrepreneurial activities.

Gafner rejects the accusation that it is possible to "buy" a Swiss passport. It is not about money in exchange for citizenship, but about recognition for years of service and responsibility. It is also clear to him that naturalization is out of the question without residency in Switzerland.

He is not planning any further political steps - he wants to hear the Federal Council's assessment first. Gafner also writes in his statement that he is not making any demands. Answers to the motion are expected in spring 2026 at the latest.