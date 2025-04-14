Can the police automatically check license plates? sda

The Grand Council of the Canton of Aargau is once again debating the Police Act, which is to regulate the automatic monitoring of vehicles. A federal court ruling has made adjustments necessary.

The canton of Aargau is facing a new discussion about the police law that is to regulate automatic vehicle searches and traffic surveillance (AFV).

A controversial paragraph concerning the use of surveillance cameras and license plate scanners is at the heart of the debate. The Grand Council has to deal with this issue for the third time after a ruling by the Federal Supreme Court made adjustments necessary. This is reported by the "Aargauer Zeitung".

Federal Court rejects the demand

The controversial paragraph in the Police Act allows license plates to be scanned and compared with a database in order to identify criminals or drivers without a valid driver's license.

Last year, the law was discussed in the second reading, but was postponed due to an expected Federal Supreme Court ruling. The ruling by the Federal Supreme Court in October 2024 prohibited the canton of Lucerne from automatically photographing vehicles and occupants and storing the data.

In response to the ruling, the Aargau cantonal council proposed deleting a provision that allowed automatic comparisons with police search registers for felonies and misdemeanors. This regulation is disproportionate and should be regulated at federal level. The Police Act still stipulates that AFV systems can be used in two cases: for vehicles whose owners' driving licenses have been revoked and when searching for stolen cars.

Buses generate considerable revenue for municipalities

The cantonal police plan to use the AFV systems only after the revised law comes into force. The use of such systems is limited to thirty days and the collected data must be deleted after this period. The Grand Council is expected to decide on the law in the last quarter of 2025, which could come into force at the beginning of 2027.

Another issue that needs to be discussed is the lack of a legal basis for driving ban cameras in Aargau. These have been used in the past by several regional and municipal police forces to monitor driving bans.

However, a ruling by the District Court of Baden in 2021 found that there is no legal basis for the use of such cameras. The senior public prosecutor's office confirmed this ruling and the cameras were switched off in February 2022. The fines collected through these checks had generated significant revenue for the municipalities over the years.

