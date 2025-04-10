The Arni cheese dairy will soon be without a purchase contract: the Fribourg-based milk processor is giving up the Emmentaler AOP business completely. sda

The Arni cheese dairy in Emmental is on the brink of closure, as Cremo has decided to pull out. Without a new customer, there is a threat of closure.

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Arni cheese dairy in Emmental is on the verge of closure, as the milk processor Cremo has decided to withdraw from the Emmentaler AOP business.

So far, no new customer has been found.

In addition to the cheese dairy, the adjoining village store and the jobs of the employees are also under threat. Show more

The Arni cheese dairy in the Emmental valley is facing an uncertain future: the Fribourg-based milk processor Cremo - the main customer for the Emmental AOP produced there - has decided to pull out of the business. This means that the cheese dairy has lost its most important distribution partner - and so far no replacement has been found. This is according to the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper.

Production at the popular excursion destination near Moosegg could cease in just a few weeks. If no solution is found, the business could be closed for good by August at the latest.

The cheese dairy's crisis is part of a larger problem: demand for Swiss Emmental is falling sharply both domestically and internationally. One reason for this is competition from cheaper alternatives from the EU. Added to this is a ruling from 2023, which classified the term "Emmentaler" as a generic term. This means that the name is no longer exclusively protected for Swiss cheese.

The impending closure affects not only the cheese dairy itself, but also the adjoining village store in Arni and the company's employees. Samuel Schenk, President of the cheese cooperative, continues to fight for a solution, but so far all efforts have been unsuccessful.

