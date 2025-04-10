The Arni cheese dairy will soon be without a purchase contract: the Fribourg milk processor is giving up the Emmentaler AOP business completely. sda

Because demand for Emmental cheese is declining, the Arni cheese dairy will have to close. Unless they can find a successor. However, this is not yet the case.

Lea Oetiker

The Arni cheese dairy will have to cease production in three weeks' time, as the Cremo dairy group has withdrawn from the Emmentaler AOP business and no new buyer has been found.

The future of the employees and the affiliated village store is uncertain.

Cheese wheels that have already been produced will have to be looked after for a few more months before the final closure takes place. Show more

The Arni cheese dairy is nearing the end of its production. In around three weeks' time, the popular excursion destination at the Moosegg vantage point will close its doors for good. The Affoltern show dairy is experiencing a similar situation, as it will have to cease production this summer.

The reason for the closure: the Fribourg-based dairy group Cremo has withdrawn from the Emmentaler AOP business. This is according to the "Berner Zeitung" newspaper. This cheese has been experiencing sales problems for some time, which is causing difficulties for producers such as the Arni cheese dairy, who work according to the AOP standard.

Those responsible at the Arni cheese dairy are still looking for a solution for the successor, but so far no new buyer has been found for the cheese, as Samuel Schenk, President of the Arni cheese cooperative, explains. The final decision will only be made in the next few days, according to Schenk, but if no one produces new cheese, there will still be a few months of maintenance work to be done on the cheese wheels already produced.

The professional future of the farm manager couple, the two apprentices and a temporary sales assistant is still uncertain. What's more, the end of the cheese dairy also threatens the existence of the only store in Arni that is connected to the cheese dairy.