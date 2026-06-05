Jacques and Jessica Moretti appeared for a confrontation hearing on Friday in connection with the fire disaster in Crans-Montana. Several local lawyers criticized the fact that such a hearing is only now taking place.

Picture shows couple on arrival Showdown in court - Now the Morettis have to testify together

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jacques and Jessica Moretti were questioned together by investigators for the first time on Friday.

The hearing took place as part of a so-called confrontation hearing in Sion.

Several lawyers criticized the late timing of the questioning and pointed to possible collusion.

Jacques and Jessica Moretti appeared in court on Friday for so-called confrontation questioning in connection with the Crans-Montana fire disaster. The couple arrived at the Energypolis campus in Sion at around 8 am in the same car.

It was the first time that the co-owners of the "Le Constellation" bar were heard together by the pool of prosecutors in charge of the case. This session took place in the presence of the lawyers of the various parties, who were also able to question the couple.

Upon their arrival, several lawyers regretted the late holding of such a hearing and pointed out the risk of collusion.

Security had been stepped up on site: Barriers and banners from the Valais cantonal police surrounded the entrance to the hearing room. Around ten police officers were also spotted near the university building in the run-up to the meeting.