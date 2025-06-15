Many young people no longer want to shower together after sports lessons. Symbolic image: Christin Klose/dpa-tmn

Conflicts are increasing in school checkrooms because many young people no longer feel comfortable in their bodies. Shame, bullying and the fear of cell phone videos make getting changed stressful.

Petar Marjanović

No time? blue News summarizes for you More and more teenagers feel ashamed in the dressing room and avoid showering.

They are afraid of being secretly filmed or laughed at.

Experts are calling for more protection - through education and structural measures such as individual cubicles. Show more

In Switzerland, more and more young people are avoiding showering and changing after sports lessons. The reason: shame and fear of being secretly filmed. Girls in particular feel uncomfortable - and prefer to stay in their sports clothes.

As reported by theNZZ am Sonntag, it all started with an incident in the checkroom at a school in Winterthur. Two pupils are said to have photographed a colleague while she was changing. Since then, there has been mistrust. "Many girls are afraid that it will happen to them too," says teacher Kaspar Vogel to the newspaper.

A report by "20 Minuten" in 2023 showed just how bad the problem is for some of those affected: In it, several children and young people told of psychological stress and fears of having to stand naked in front of other children. One ten-year-old at the time said that "other boys talked and joked about the size of their genitals" in the playground.

Ideal of beauty from the internet

These are not isolated cases. A survey of 458 sports teachers shows: In almost one in three schools, bullying regularly occurs in the changing rooms. In around three quarters, young people are allowed to take their cell phones with them - which increases the risk of secret recordings.

But it's not just about cell phones. Many are ashamed of their bodies. Who has hair on their legs, who has muscles, who has breasts? According to a survey, around 60 percent of young people rarely or never shower after sports lessons. Sex educator Claudia Mollet tells the newspaper: "The fear of comparison has increased."

Single cubicles planned

Other factors also play a role: the mental health of many young people has taken a hit since the pandemic. Mollet tells the NZZ am Sonntag that the willingness to "simply endure a certain shame" has decreased.

Cultural and religious influences can also make nudity taboo. And more and more young people are questioning their gender - which also makes changing clothes more difficult. The Association for Sport in Schools (SVSS) is now calling for individual cubicles in changing rooms. Cities such as Zurich, Bern and Basel are already planning such facilities.

However, Thomas Minder from the principals' association doubts in the NZZ am Sonntag that new showers will simply solve the problem. Education is more important. In Winterthur, there is already a simple rule: all cell phones are put in the depot in the morning. This doesn't protect against everything - but it does protect against a lot.