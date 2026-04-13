Zurich FDP National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt is to join the Zurich government. sda

The Zurich FDP is positioning itself early for the 2027 government elections: National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt is to defend the seat vacated by Carmen Walker Späh.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you The Zurich FDP wants National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt to defend Carmen Walker Späh's seat on the cantonal government.

The party sees him as a well-connected politician who also appeals to voters beyond the FDP.

The FDP will only consider a second candidacy if there is a vacancy outside the conservative camp. Show more

The Zurich FDP has clarified its personnel question for the 2027 government council elections. The party has announced that National Councillor Andri Silberschmidt will take over the vacant seat from Economic Affairs Director Carmen Walker Späh.

The 32-year-old is one of the best-known faces in the party. His political career began on the municipal council of the city of Zurich before he was elected to the National Council. There he has repeatedly shown that he can organize majorities across party lines, writes the FDP.

The party is deliberately focusing on a profile that also appeals outside of its own electorate. Silberschmidt is well connected nationally, is widely known in the canton and also appeals to voters outside of the FDP with his "clear and approachable manner".

The official nomination is scheduled for June 23.

Strategically, the FDP is also keeping one option open. In principle, it is aiming for two seats in the Zurich government. However, it only wants to consider a second candidacy if a vacancy arises outside the conservative camp. In concrete terms, this would mean that the non-party government councillor Mario Fehr would not run again.