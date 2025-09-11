Sepsis, also known as blood poisoning, is a life-threatening reaction of the body to infections. Over 20,000 people are hospitalized in Switzerland every year and around 4,000 die as a result. (symbolic image) Keystone

Blood poisoning is an underestimated killer: in Switzerland, around 4,000 people die from it every year. A new report shows that sepsis is not only more deadly than many people think - it also causes enormous costs.

In Switzerland, over 20,000 people are treated in hospital with sepsis every year. Around 4,000 die as a result, according to a new report by the Swiss Sepsis Program.

The Swiss Sepsis Program (SSP) and the Swiss Federal Quality Commission (EQK) announced on Thursday that sepsis, as blood poisoning is known in medical jargon, is just as serious and frequent a medical emergency as a stroke or heart attack. Around 2,500 people die from strokes and heart attacks in Switzerland every year.

"The danger posed by sepsis is still underestimated", Nora Lüthi, the lead author of the SSP report, was quoted as saying in the press release.

The number of sepsis deaths has remained largely unchanged in recent years despite advanced care. All age groups are affected, but especially infants and the elderly.

High costs

Around 40 percent of hospital cases with a sepsis diagnosis are treated in an intensive care unit. According to the report, the average cost of a sepsis case is around CHF 50,000. This means that Swiss sepsis cases cost over one billion francs per year, according to the report.

If the costs for rehabilitation, aftercare and the treatment of long-term complications are extrapolated over the following three years, the direct costs in Switzerland are estimated to double, i.e. to CHF 2 billion per year, the report continued.

The Swiss Sepsis Program (SSP) is the joint responsibility of the University Children's Hospital Zurich, the Inselspital Bern and the Centre hospitalier universitaire vaudois Lausanne (CHUV). It is funded by the Swiss Federal Quality Commission for Healthcare.