After the fire disaster in Crans-Montana, the hospital in Sion admitted 80 seriously injured people within a few hours. The director anticipates lengthy treatment for many of the injured. Many of the mostly young people suffered more than just external burns, Eric Bonvin told the AP news agency. They had inhaled red-hot gases, which probably led to internal burns in some of them. "This is a truly catastrophic situation," said Bonvin.

Bonvin warned that the road to recovery for the seriously injured was likely to be long and arduous. "For those with severe burns, intensive treatment will take several months," he said. "But there is still hope. They are young, and that means they still have a lot of vitality." The average age of the injured is around 20, he said.

Bonvin reported that 55 seriously injured people were brought to his clinic by ambulance. Other injured people had come themselves, some were brought by relatives. By Friday afternoon, most of them had been transferred to other hospitals and some had already been discharged. "This is a very special situation, as burns are not necessarily visible at first; the nerve endings are burnt, so there is no sensation, and the person affected is mainly in a state of shock," said the doctor, describing the situation at night. In such moments, every minute counts.

Some hospital staff had treated injured people without knowing whether some of their relatives were among the patients. "It was hard for everyone to bear. Probably also because everyone was asking themselves: "Was my child, my cousin, someone from the region at this party?" The bar is well known for its parties. "Besides, it's always traumatic when you see young people arriving."