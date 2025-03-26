2.02 pm

Simon Stocker speaks: "It's a difficult day," says Simon Stocker. "But it also feels more relaxed. The last 1 1/2 years have been a huge stress for me and those around me." However, he has to accept the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court. That is "crystal clear".

However, the ruling is a rejection of an equal family model. "My wife and I have set it up this way. I've never made a secret of it. I also told people around me about it," says Stocker. "Work and life don't have to be centered in one place," he continues.

He is disappointed by the ruling, but accepts it.

For him, the verdict means: "I will stand in the election," Stocker says clearly. "I want to fill the vacant seat again. I am standing for election." He emphasizes once again that he lives in Schaffhausen and that his wife is also registered here. However, they would keep their apartment in Zurich. His wife is a weekly resident.

"I have no grudges against anyone. I want to look to the future," Stocker says in conclusion.