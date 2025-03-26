  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

"Huge stress for me and my environment" Simon Stocker now speaks about his dismissal as a member of the Council of States

Lea Oetiker

26.3.2025

Simon Stocker will stand again in the next election.
Simon Stocker will stand again in the next election.
KEYSTONE

The Federal Supreme Court has declared the election of Schaffhausen SP politician Simon Stocker to the Council of States invalid. The SP Canton Schaffhausen commented on this live.

26.03.2025, 13:42

26.03.2025, 14:23

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • The Federal Supreme Court has declared Simon Stocker's election to the Schaffhausen Council of States invalid.
  • At the time of his election, he lived in Zurich and not in Schaffhausen.
  • The SP Canton Schaffhausen commented on the ruling at a press conference.
Show more

The Federal Supreme Court annulled the election of Schaffhausen SP politician Simon Stocker to the Council of States on Wednesday morning. The reason: at the time of his election, the 43-year-old was resident in the canton of Zurich and not in the canton of Schaffhausen.

The SP Canton Schaffhausen commented at a press conference. blue News tickered live.

  • Liveticker
    New posts
  • Liveticker closed
  • 2.14 p.m.

    Press conference over

    The press conference is over after just under 15 minutes.

  • 2.12 p.m.

    Party also stands behind Simon Stocker

    Romina Loliva, Co-President of the Schaffhausen SP, speaks on behalf of the party. The SP also takes note of the ruling, but criticizes that this is a slap in the face for a modern family model. Nonetheless: "We as a party are 100 percent behind Simon Stocker."

  • 14:08

    Linda De Ventura: "I am 100 percent behind him"

    Linda De Ventura, Cantonal Councillor for the canton of Schaffhausen, now speaks. "Simon is and will remain our Councillor of States," she says. He wants to move things forward, is excellently networked and is held in high regard in Bern. "I am 100 percent behind him," she continues.

    She also criticizes family policy. "We want to lead equal lives. The ruling shows that this is far from being the case." Adhering to traditional family models is becoming increasingly difficult. But she also accepts the ruling.

  • 2.02 pm

    Simon Stocker: "It's a difficult day"

    Simon Stocker speaks: "It's a difficult day," says Simon Stocker. "But it also feels more relaxed. The last 1 1/2 years have been a huge stress for me and those around me." However, he has to accept the ruling of the Federal Supreme Court. That is "crystal clear".

    However, the ruling is a rejection of an equal family model. "My wife and I have set it up this way. I've never made a secret of it. I also told people around me about it," says Stocker. "Work and life don't have to be centered in one place," he continues.

    He is disappointed by the ruling, but accepts it.

    For him, the verdict means: "I will stand in the election," Stocker says clearly. "I want to fill the vacant seat again. I am standing for election." He emphasizes once again that he lives in Schaffhausen and that his wife is also registered here. However, they would keep their apartment in Zurich. His wife is a weekly resident.

    "I have no grudges against anyone. I want to look to the future," Stocker says in conclusion.

  • 2 p.m.

    The press conference begins

    The microphones are set up. Linda De Ventura, Simon Stocker and Romina Loliva are sitting behind them. They will all make statements, after which questions will be answered.

  • 2 p.m.

    Press conference starts at 2 pm

    The media conference of the SP Canton Schaffhausen starts at 2 pm. They will provide information on the Federal Court ruling against SP politician Simon Stocker.

    • Show more

More from Switzerland

Lenders sought for armament. Citizens should lend the Swiss army 40 billion francs

Lenders sought for armamentCitizens should lend the Swiss army 40 billion francs

Weinfelden TG. Tesla driver crashes into garden fence - driving license confiscated

Weinfelden TGTesla driver crashes into garden fence - driving license confiscated

Marriage, women's rights, Council of States. The Federal Supreme Court has shaken up Switzerland with these decisions

Marriage, women's rights, Council of StatesThe Federal Supreme Court has shaken up Switzerland with these decisions