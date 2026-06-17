On Zurich’s Hofwiesenstrasse, there’s already a building with solar panels on its facade. Will solar installations soon become a common sight in Binz and Alt-Wiedikon? Image: Keystone

In the city of Zurich, a neighborhood is set to serve as a testing ground for quickly evaluating new climate measures. Twenty-six projects have now been selected, ranging from heating system replacements to social experiments.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you Zurich plans to test climate measures in the Alt-Wiedikon/Binz neighborhood.

Now, 26 ideas have been selected for the “Net-Zero Neighborhood” pilot project.

The projects range from balcony power plants and heating system replacements to a potential neighborhood currency.

The goal is to test practical, everyday solutions for greater climate protection by 2030. Show more

What do a choir, a balcony power plant, and a neighborhood currency have in common? They are among the ideas intended to transform Alt-Wiedikon and Binz into Zurich’s flagship neighborhood for climate protection.

This will take place as part of the “Net-Zero Neighborhood” pilot project: The City of Zurich recently selected 26 projects from a total of 233 proposals submitted by residents and businesses, which will be developed into concrete initiatives in the coming months. The goal is to work with residents, businesses, and schools to determine how climate protection can be integrated into everyday life—and which solutions can later be applied to other neighborhoods.

The pilot neighborhood is considered one of the City of Zurich’s most important climate projects. Through 2030, new approaches will be tested in the Binz and Alt-Wiedikon areas to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and use resources more efficiently. The City Council has approved a total of 7.7 million Swiss francs for implementation, of which approximately 3 million Swiss francs are earmarked for local initiatives within the neighborhood.

A Miniature House for Families

The selected projects cover a broad spectrum. Ideas from the fields of energy, the circular economy, and neighborhood engagement are particularly well represented.

For example, the Klimastadt Zürich association aims to promote the expansion of balcony solar power systems. The plan is to compile a list of property owners in the neighborhood who would allow solar panels on their balconies. The panels will then be installed collectively during special events. The organizers see this as a low-barrier way to expand solar power production directly in residential neighborhoods.

A neighborhood group is taking a particularly vivid approach to the topic of climate protection with the project “The Net-Zero House in Miniature.” The plan is to build a walk-in miniature cabin made of sustainable materials that shows children and families how a climate-neutral building works. Topics such as thermal insulation, renewable energy, and sustainable building materials will be brought to life in a playful way.

The miniature house is designed to offer a hands-on experience of sustainability. Visualisierung: Pilotquartier.ch

Ending Oil and Gas Heating

The Wiedikon Neighborhood Association hopes to achieve a much greater impact. It proposes specifically promoting the replacement of oil and gas heating systems along Haldenstrasse between Binz Station and Friesenbergstrasse. According to estimates, about half of the buildings there are still heated with fossil fuels.

In addition to existing municipal incentive programs, property owners should therefore receive financial incentives if they switch to heat pumps or geothermal systems within two years. The neighborhood association estimates that the project will cost up to 250,000 francs.

A neighborhood currency of its own?

One of the most unusual award-winning ideas is the introduction of a neighborhood currency. The idea behind this is to strengthen local economic cycles and specifically encourage climate-friendly behavior.

The initiators argue that many environmental problems stem from structural weaknesses in today’s economic system. A local currency could help keep more value within the neighborhood, make local offerings more attractive, and promote sustainable consumption.

The first step is to examine whether and how a neighborhood currency could work in Alt-Wiedikon and Binz. Plans include scientific analyses, discussions with residents, and an evaluation of past experiences with local currencies. Only then would a decision be made on its introduction—provided that enough people, businesses, and institutions participate.

Using Computers Longer Instead of Replacing Them

Other projects focus on conserving resources. The Revamp-it association aims to offer regular workshops in which older computers are equipped with the Linux operating system. The rationale is that many devices are discarded as soon as Microsoft stops providing security updates for older versions of Windows.

The project’s founders argue that the hardware often continues to function without problems for years. By switching to Linux, computers and laptops could be used five to ten years longer—and would not need to be replaced prematurely.

Repair Instead of Throwing Away

Several of the award-winning ideas aim to strengthen the circular economy in the neighborhood. For example, the “Repair Express” is a proposed mobile repair service that would travel directly to customers in an electric vehicle to fix minor defects in everyday items.

In the future, Zurich residents could drop off everyday items at mobile repair vehicles. Visualisierung: Pilotquartier.ch

The Kessler carpentry shop also wants to repair and refurbish furniture instead of disposing of it. The architectural firm AMJGS Architektur, meanwhile, is planning a building materials warehouse in Binz to collect usable components from demolition sites and reuse them in new construction projects.

Singing About Sustainability

The “Klangschmiede Wiedikon” is taking a cultural approach to the topic of climate protection. Choir director Onna Stäheli and composer Matthias Roth want to work with residents to develop a choral piece that explores the future of the neighborhood.

The starting point is a exploration of sustainable ways of life and possible visions for the neighborhood’s future. Participants will collaborate on the composition and later perform it publicly. The project aims to convey sustainability not through technical solutions, but through shared experiences and cultural exchange.

What happens next?

The selected projects have not yet been finalized. Over the coming months, they will be further developed in so-called “project workshops” together with experts. Only then will a decision be made on which ideas will actually be implemented.

Around 9,000 people live in Binz and Alt-Wiedikon, and there are approximately 14,000 jobs in the area.

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