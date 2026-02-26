Sylvia Locher, President of Pro Single Switzerland, is fighting for equal tax treatment for people living alone. Picture: zVg

On March 8, Switzerland will vote on the introduction of individual taxation. For Sylvia Locher of Pro Single Switzerland, one thing is clear: the current system structurally disadvantages single people.

The so-called "marriage penalty" has been the subject of debate in Switzerland for decades. Now, individual taxation is set to bring about a fundamental change to the system: Each person would be taxed individually, regardless of marital status. Supporters see this as a step towards greater equality and transparency. Critics warn of new inequalities and additional bureaucracy.

Sylvia Locher, President of Pro Single Switzerland, represents the interests of single people. She argues that the current tax and social security system not only favors married double earners, but also structurally disadvantages single-person households - from progression and a lack of economies of scale to inheritance tax.

In an interview with blue News, she puts the reform into perspective and explains why she believes a change of system is necessary in the vote on March 8, 2026.

Individual taxation is described as a step towards greater tax fairness. To what extent do singles actually benefit from this reform?

I see fairness above all in the same tax rate for everyone. Up to now, single people, i.e. unmarried people in general, have been taxed at a higher rate, the basic rate. And yet the public debate usually only talks about the marriage penalty. With individual taxation, everyone would have the same rate.

Critics argue that double-earner couples in particular would be relieved.

The distribution effect depends heavily on progression. It is disturbing that the SP, together with the FDP, has made the progression in the uniform tax rate steeper than the Federal Council envisaged. That was the political deal to ensure that individual taxation came about in the first place. But single people with low and medium incomes tend to pay less than they do today.

Today, many unmarried couples and singles pay more tax in some cases than married couples. Is individual taxation suitable for systematically eliminating this unequal treatment?

I would say that it is at least an important step. Because the principle applies: same income, same rate - regardless of marital status. That is key for us.

Is the system change alone enough - or are additional measures needed to ensure that individual taxation leads to greater fairness?

If everyone pays tax on their income individually and at the same rate, that is fair. There are already accompanying measures in place, for example by almost doubling the child deduction. In my view, nothing more is needed.

For the few single-earner couples with children in the household - around three percent of households - who may pay more tax, no additional benefits need to be introduced. These couples can also divide their work and housework differently if they want to change their income situation.

Are you worried that new inequalities could arise, for example between different lifestyles or income groups?

There is probably never absolute justice. You also have to look at the current situation: In previous decades, single people in particular were disadvantaged by the higher tax rate. Hardly anyone asked themselves this question back then.

Opponents warn of higher administrative costs and more bureaucracy. Do you think these concerns are justified?

Initially, there will probably be a greater administrative burden until the financial situation has been clarified. In the long term, however, I also see a simplification. There will be at least three changes of marital status per couple, twice from single to married and once to widowed.

In my view, it is simpler if the principle of "one person, one tax return" applies instead of the taxation changing fundamentally with every change of marital status.

How do you assess the reform in the light of the equality article in the Federal Constitution? Is the joint taxation of married couples still in keeping with the times?

That's a tricky question. As soon as it comes to marriage, emotional factors also come into play. If you look at it soberly, however, equality means that each person is taxed individually.

One heart is enough - one income is not: single-person households feel disadvantaged in the tax system. (symbolic image) Elisa Schu/dpa

What specific effects do you expect on the economic independence of women and men, for example in the case of part-time work or after a divorce?

That's difficult to say. Many wives no longer want to work, and that's not just because of the tax rate.

Do you mean a lack of financial incentives through taxes, or rather structural reasons such as childcare costs, working conditions and wage differences?

Of course, childcare costs and tax incentives are often cited as reasons. But employment decisions don't just depend on financial factors. Many women consciously opt for a smaller workload or for a phase without gainful employment. At the same time, there are many women who work long hours even with children.

So it's not just a question of taxes, but also a question of personal priorities and lifestyles. However, it is crucial that every woman is informed about her income and assets. Then she won't be blindsided in the event of a divorce. And some could increase their workload if they see that they are earning their own income and thus become more financially independent.

If the bill is rejected: What alternatives do you propose to reduce the tax disadvantage for singles and cohabiting couples?

The tax rate for single people could have been adjusted a long time ago. This possibility still exists if the bill is rejected. At the very least, there should be a household deduction for people living alone because they cannot share their living costs, unlike married or cohabiting couples.

Regardless of the specific proposal, where do you see fundamental structural disadvantages for single people?

A report by the Federal Social Insurance Office from March 2023 states that the key characteristic of people living alone is that they only earn one income. This must be sufficient to cover living expenses, build up reserves or assets and provide for old age. In comparison, couple households have a median net wealth that is three to five times higher.

People living alone are also unable to benefit from economies of scale, for example when it comes to rent or other fixed costs. If one income is lost, there is usually no second income to replace it. This makes single-person households structurally more vulnerable.

Which social realities, such as increasing single-person households, have been given too little consideration in current tax policy to date?

The fact that a single-person household is significantly more expensive than a couple's household is hardly taken into account for tax purposes. According to the OECD, a couple household only costs around one and a half times as much as a single-person household with the same standard of living. People who live alone bear all fixed costs themselves.

Tax deductions are provided for households with children - even if they have two incomes - but there is no comparable systematic relief for single-person households. Nevertheless, there is no household deduction for people living alone at federal level.

Pro Single Switzerland called for such a deduction in the consultation process, as is already the case in some cantons. The cantons rejected this with the argument that living alone is voluntary - as if starting a family were not also a voluntary decision.

To what extent does the social insurance system - in terms of AHV, pension funds or survivors' benefits - systematically work to the disadvantage of single people?

In the case of both AHV and BVG, single people without children co-finance benefits from which they themselves cannot benefit. In the case of AHV, this applies to survivors' pensions for widows and widowers, the widow's supplement of 20 percent and the exemption from contributions for wives who are not gainfully employed.

Income splitting for married couples also often leads to a higher pension for the wife, which she retains even after a divorce. Retired people with underage children or children in education up to the age of 25 receive a child's pension of CHF 500 to CHF 1000 per month in addition to their old-age pension.

Strong together - also in terms of tax? While families are relieved in several areas, single people are at a disadvantage. (symbolic image) Patrick Pleul/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa

In the case of pension funds, cohabiting couples can also benefit from survivors' pensions under certain conditions. These benefits are financed on a solidarity basis. We assume that considerable sums are redistributed within the second pillar in favor of married and cohabiting couples - estimates from our environment speak of several hundred million francs per year.

Are there any reliable figures on this?

That is precisely the problem. There are numerous studies on the family situation in Switzerland, but hardly any comprehensive analyses of the situation of people living alone. In our view, the 2023 report by the Federal Social Insurance Office was inadequate. An in-depth study has been announced. Only when this is available will it be possible to quantify more precisely how large this cross-subsidization actually is.

Where do you see further disadvantages outside of social insurance?

In my view, the situation with inheritance tax is particularly objectionable: inheritance is tax-free within the marriage, in most cantons even to children. However, if an unmarried person dies without descendants and includes friends in their will, high inheritance taxes are due in many cantons, sometimes up to 50 percent of the estate.

The "marriage penalty" is often discussed in tax terms. Conversely, is there also a de facto "single penalty" that receives too little attention in the public debate?

If you take the tax situation and the social security mechanisms together, I think this is clearly part of a "singles penalty".

Singles often take on informal care work for parents, friends or neighbors. Is this commitment sufficiently recognized socially and politically?

The term care work is sometimes interpreted very generously. If a wife or husband runs the household, this appears in statistics as family work. If I run my own household, it is not considered care work. The care of relatives is now partially compensated.

The system differentiates according to the degree of kinship: care for relatives is compensated, support for friends is not. (Archive image) Michael Bahlo/dpa

However, if there is no family relationship, there is no entitlement to compensation. Caring for a friend is treated differently to caring for a relative. This is a valuation of relationship status and therefore discriminates against single people without a family.

What specific reform do you have in mind?

This is also about equality: anyone caring for a close relative should be entitled to the same benefits regardless of their relationship status. This is not the case today.

The proportion of single-person households has been rising significantly for years. In your opinion, what political reforms would be necessary to treat this form of living equally - beyond the tax issue?

Every new legal regulation should be examined to see whether it takes different living arrangements into account fairly. Clear and transparent rules are needed, particularly in the areas of social insurance, inheritance and taxes. Political decisions must be designed in such a way that people living alone are no longer at a structural disadvantage compared to married and cohabiting couples.

