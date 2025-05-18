The demolition site at the Kleine Nesthorn. Regionaler Führungsstab Lötschental/ZVG

Around 100 people had to be evacuated in Blatten VS in the Lötschental valley. According to the regional command staff, there is still a real danger of a landslide.

SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Saturday evening, part of the municipality of Blatten VS was evacuated. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests had to leave their homes.

The situation in the landslide area in Lötschental VS remains serious. According to the Lötschental regional command staff, there is still a real danger of a landslide.

The evacuees are therefore not yet able to return to their homes. Show more

The situation in the landslide area in Lötschental VS remains serious. There is still a real danger of a landslide, the Lötschental regional command staff announced on Sunday afternoon. The evacuees are not yet able to return to their homes.

Part of the municipality of Blatten VS had already been evacuated on Saturday evening. A total of 92 residents and 16 guests had to leave their homes.

The risk potential is constantly being reassessed, according to a statement from the command staff and the municipality of Blatten VS. An adjustment of the evacuation perimeter cannot be ruled out if necessary.

The mountainside remains unstable and movements and rock falls are continuously being recorded. Current measurement data and a reconnaissance flight carried out on Saturday morning confirm that the affected slope is becoming increasingly dynamic, according to the press release. Within a few days, several meters of subsidence and the formation of large cracks were observed.

The road between Ried VS and Blatten is open to controlled traffic every day between 05:00 and 21:30. It is closed during the night.

Evacuation went smoothly

According to the municipality, the evacuation on Saturday evening was calm and orderly. All people were able to find suitable accommodation quickly or were allocated suitable accommodation. According to the municipality, the first night after the evacuation was calm.

The municipal authorities appealed to the population to strictly follow instructions: The evacuated area must not be entered and barriers and barriers must not be circumvented under any circumstances.

The evacuation was preceded by a rockfall in the region of the "Kleiner Nesthorn". Some of the fall material crashed onto the Birch Glacier, tearing parts of it away and triggering a debris flow. This came to a halt around 500 meters above the River Lonza outside the village.

The Birch Glacier has been under observation since the 1990s. The municipality suspects that the impending snowmelt at an altitude of around 2500 meters could have caused the current hazard situation.