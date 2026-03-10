Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Bild: BRK News Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: Bild: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: Bild: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: Bild: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: Bild: sda Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Bild: BRK News Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: Bild: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: Bild: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: Bild: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: Bild: sda

A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Six people were killed and several injured.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you Several people died in a Postbus fire in the center of Kerzers FR early Tuesday evening.

According to the cantonal police, six people died and five were injured, some of whom are in a critical condition.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was caused by arson. The investigation is ongoing. Show more

Six people died in a fire involving a Postbus in the center of Kerzers FR early Tuesday evening. A further four passengers and a paramedic were injured, as the Fribourg cantonal police explained to the media on Tuesday evening.

According to the police, three of the injured are in a critical condition and one was flown to hospital by helicopter. The police are currently assuming that the fire was caused deliberately by one person, they added. The investigation is ongoing.

According to the police, the dead have not yet been identified and the necessary work has begun. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

The bus had been traveling from Düdigen to Kerzers. The police have not yet been able to provide any information on the number of passengers. The fire broke out on the route.

Swiss Post speaks out after serious incident

In an initial reaction to the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening, Swiss Post expressed its shock at the tragic news.

"Our thoughts are with the injured and the relatives of the deceased", Swiss Post said on request. A care team will be available for employees from Wednesday.

Swiss Post is in close contact with the Fribourg cantonal police, who are responsible for investigating the incident under the direction of the Fribourg public prosecutor's office.