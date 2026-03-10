Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Bild: BRK News Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: Bild: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: Bild: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: Bild: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: Bild: sda Postbus fire in Kerzers FR A Postbus burst into flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday afternoon. Image: Bild: BRK News Not much can be seen of the inside of the Postbus ... Image: Bild: BRK News The terrible incident claimed the lives of six people and left others seriously injured. Image: Bild: BRK News The investigation is continuing. The police are currently assuming arson. Image: Bild: BRK News The scene of the incident was immediately cordoned off. Image: Bild: sda

A Postbus went up in flames in the center of Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening. Six people died and five were injured. It is suspected that the fire was started deliberately.

Keystone-SDA SDA

No time? blue News summarizes for you In the early hours of Tuesday evening (10.3.), several people died in a Postbus fire in the center of Kerzers FR.

According to the cantonal police, six people died and five were injured, some of whom are in a critical condition.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was deliberate.

They are apparently also investigating reports that one person poured petrol on himself and set himself alight.

Six people died in a fire involving a Postbus in the center of Kerzers FR early Tuesday evening. A further four passengers and a paramedic were injured, as the Fribourg cantonal police explained to the media on Tuesday evening. The police are currently assuming that the attack was deliberate.

According to the police, three of the injured are in a critical condition and one was flown to hospital by helicopter.

The police are currently assuming that the fire was caused deliberately by one person, they added. The investigation is ongoing. "According to witnesses, one person deliberately used an incendiary device", explained Frédéric Papaux, police spokesman. He emphasized that the investigation is ongoing.

A police spokeswoman told the Keystone-SDA news agency that the police were also investigating reports that a person had poured petrol on himself and set himself alight. She would not say whether it was possibly a terrorist attack.

The burnt-out Postbus in Kerzers. (March 10, 2026) Picture: Keystone/Kantonspolizei Freiburg

Identification of the dead underway

The identity of the injured has been established. According to the police, the identification of the deceased is still pending and the necessary work has already begun. The police have set up a hotline for relatives on 0800 261 700.

The bus was on its way from Düdingen to Kerzers, it was reported at the media conference. At around 6.25 p.m., the cantonal police operations and alarm center was informed of the fire on Murtenstrasse in Kerzers.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene, the vehicle was already fully engulfed in flames. Injured passengers had climbed out of the burning vehicle, said Papaux. The emergency services had found deceased people inside the bus.

The police were not yet able to provide any information on the number of passengers in the Postbus. The fire had broken out on the route. Rescue operations were still underway later on Tuesday evening.

President of the Swiss Confederation and Swiss Post express their dismay

In an initial reaction to the Postbus fire in Kerzers FR on Tuesday evening, Swiss Post expressed its shock at the tragic news. "Our thoughts are with the injured and the relatives of the deceased", Swiss Post stated on request. A care team will be available for employees from Wednesday.

Swiss Post is in close contact with the Fribourg cantonal police, who are responsible for investigating the incident under the direction of the Fribourg public prosecutor's office.

In a statement issued on Wednesday night, the Fribourg State Council expressed its deepest condolences to the families and relatives of the victims. The cantonal government also extended its condolences to all other people affected by the fire. The government also paid tribute to the commitment of the emergency services.

The President of the Swiss Confederation, Guy Parmelin, also expressed his condolences. He expressed his dismay at the incident. It saddens him that people have once again lost their lives in a serious fire in Switzerland, Parmelin wrote on the online platform X - probably in memory of the fire disaster in Crans-Montana VS on New Year's Eve.

Es bestürzt mich und macht traurig, dass wiederum Menschen in der CH bei einem schweren Brand ums Leben gekommen sind. Die Hintergründe werden geklärt. Den Angehörigen der Verstorbenen von Kerzers spreche ich mein Beileid aus. Und ich denke an die Verletzten & die Rettungskräfte. — Guy Parmelin (@ParmelinG) March 10, 2026

The President of the Swiss Confederation expressed his condolences to the relatives of those who died in Kerzers. His thoughts are also with the injured and the emergency services. "The background will be clarified", Parmelin promised.