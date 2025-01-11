The police were able to guide traffic past the accident in one lane. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

On Friday evening, a traffic accident involving eight vehicles occurred on the southbound lane of the A13 near Zizers GR. Six people sustained minor to moderate injuries.

Eight vehicles were involved in an accident on the A13 near Zizers GR on Friday.

Six people suffered injuries.

They were taken to hospital for assessment. Show more

Due to gridlocked traffic conditions, a pile-up occurred on the A13 freeway near Zizers GR. The eight vehicles involved were all passenger cars, writes the cantonal police of Graubünden in a statement.

According to the statement, the majority of the cars that collided with each other were in the overtaking lane in the direction of Chur.

Six people suffered minor to moderate injuries as a result of the various collisions. Two of the injured were transferred to the regional hospital in Schiers by the Schiers ambulance service. The remaining four injured persons were taken to the Graubünden Cantonal Hospital in Chur.

Seven of the eight vehicles involved had to be taken away by the towing service. Several of the vehicles were totaled. The southbound vehicles were able to drive past the accident in a single lane. Nevertheless, there were long traffic jams. The Graubünden cantonal police are clarifying the details of what led to the accident.