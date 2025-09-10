The Zurich cantonal police have made several arrests in connection with an attack on a man in Winterthur. Symbolbild: Keystone

The Zurich cantonal police have arrested a total of six youths. They are suspected of having committed an attack on a suspected paedophile.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you In Winterthur in November 2024, a 22-year-old man was lured into a trap, brutally attacked, filmed and left injured.

The investigation led to the identification and arrest of six youths.

According to the police, the perpetrators acted as self-proclaimed "pedohunters". Show more

In May 2025, the Zurich cantonal police received information that on Saturday, November 30, 2024, unknown persons had lured a then 22-year-old Swiss man to Winterthur for an alleged meeting with an allegedly underage girl. On site, the man was attacked with punches and kicks to the body and head, filmed, humiliated and finally left lying injured, as the police wrote in a statement.

The "intensive" investigations by the Zurich cantonal police and the Winterthur youth prosecutor's office have now led to the identification of six young suspects aged between 15 and 17. The six suspects have been arrested and referred to the relevant juvenile prosecutors, according to a statement.

They are strongly suspected of having taken part in the attack on the 22-year-old Swiss man in Winterthur.

Not the first case in Winterthur

The police had already succeeded in solving several violent crimes in the Winterthur area in mid-February 2025 and early April 2025. The investigations at that time also led to the identification and arrest of several suspects. The seven teenagers and young men are between 16 and 19 years old and come from Switzerland, Italy, Lebanon and Pakistan.

According to the police, the aim of the perpetrators was to lure the future victims into a trap in order to commit acts of violence and enrich themselves. To do this, they sought out people who would probably not go to the police out of shame or fear of prosecution.

"The current findings show that the perpetrators therefore deliberately contacted people online whom they suspected of having paedophile tendencies", the press release states.

The Zurich cantonal police emphasize that acts of violence are also punishable and dangerous under the guise of alleged vigilante justice - the young people presumably see themselves as self-proclaimed "paedohunters".