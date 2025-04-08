The pupils from Hinwil ZH were also not allowed to pay for the ski camp themselves. (symbolic image) Picture: Angelika Warmuth/dpa

A school crisis is causing heated debates in Hinwil ZH: Two rejected budgets, a canceled ski day and a dispute over a small school building are dividing the community - until the cantonal government intervenes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Due to an emergency budget, a primary school class in Hinwil ZH was not allowed to hold a self-financed ski day.

The background to this is the tense financial situation: two budget proposals with tax increases failed at the municipal assembly.

An IG is fighting against the planned closure of the small Unterbach school building and is making some harsh accusations against the school president. Show more

They would have actually paid for the day on the slopes themselves - but the primary school pupils at the Girenbad school in Hinwil ZH were not allowed to go skiing last February.

The reason: the municipality of Hinwil was operating with an emergency budget due to two failed budget votes. And this also prohibits privately financed school events.

For the children, this meant no snow, no fun - and no understanding, as the NZZ writes.

But the canceled ski day is just one symptom of a deeper dispute. A dispute over school finances has been raging in Hinwil for some time - and over the small Unterbach school building, which is due to close in 2026.

Dispute over Unterbach school building

A local interest group (IG) is fighting against this, mobilizing against the school administration with flyers, YouTube videos and harsh criticism.

The IG's arguments: the pupils at the Unterach school, 20 children in total, would have to travel several kilometers by school bus to Hinwil in future.

The municipality, on the other hand, says that there will no longer be enough pupils attending school in Unterbach. It would no longer be worth keeping the school open and renovating the building.

IG suspects political intentions

The IG doubts this and suspects political intentions instead. The non-party school president Thomas Ludescher rejects this. He argues with the legal powers of the school council.

The Hinwil municipal assembly rejected the school budget and tax increase twice - even though all the major parties were in favor. As a result, the municipality froze all non-essential expenditure, including school events.

Only the cantonal government has now made a decision: the school council can push through the budget, including a tax increase of seven percent. The emergency budget is now history - at least for the time being.

