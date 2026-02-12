More than 500 objections to the artificial snowmaking project for the Leysin-Les Mosses VD) ski resort were received following the conclusion of the public consultation. The project envisages the installation of 175 snow cannons.
The objections were submitted by citizens, nature conservation associations and elected representatives, the association "Non aux canons à neige" (No to snow cannons) announced on Monday evening.
"We do not dispute the importance of tourism for the region, but we would like to draw attention to the risks of a massive investment in heavy infrastructure dependent on the cold against a backdrop of rapid global warming," the statement read.
The new version of the project presented at the beginning of January had already been revised to reduce its environmental impact. The partners had announced at the time that it had been drawn up in collaboration between the cable car company Télé-Leysin-Les Mosses-La Lécherette (TLML), the municipalities concerned, the Directorate-General for the Environment and independent environmental experts.
The project provides for the installation of 175 new snow cannons (109 in Leysin, 66 in Les Mosses). According to the project promoters, more than 30 percent of the electricity required will be generated by turbines.