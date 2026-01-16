The man died in this avalanche. Kantonspolizei Wallis

A 42-year-old man died in an avalanche near Chamoson in Valais on Thursday. Two other people were injured and flown to hospitals by helicopter.

Sven Ziegler

A 42-year-old man died in an avalanche accident in Valais on Thursday. Two other people were injured. This was reported by the Valais cantonal police.

The accident occurred at around 12.15 p.m. in the Pointe de Chemo area in the municipality of Chamoson. A group of four ski tourers were on the eastern flank of the mountain at an altitude of around 2500 meters when an avalanche broke loose during the descent. Three people were swept away by the masses of snow.

The fourth participant immediately alerted the rescue services. Emergency services from the Cantonal Valais Rescue Organization (KWRO) were able to locate and rescue the victims with the help of two helicopters from Air-Glaciers and an aircraft from Air Zermatt.

All help came too late for a 42-year-old man. Despite immediate first aid measures, he died at the scene of the accident. A 41-year-old man was injured and flown by helicopter to the Inselspital in Bern. A 53-year-old woman, who was outside the avalanche, also suffered injuries and was taken to hospital in Sion. All those affected are Swiss nationals.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the accident.