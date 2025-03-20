A ski tourer has fallen to his death on Mont Dolent. Polizei Wallis

On Wednesday, a ski tourer fell to his death on Mont Dolent in Orsières VS. He sustained fatal injuries.

Sven Ziegler

At around 11.30 am, two ski tourers were on the ascent to Mont Dolent. Shortly before the summit, at an altitude of around 3,800 meters, one of the two mountaineers fell into the depths for reasons as yet unexplained.

The rescue teams from the Valais cantonal rescue organization, which were called out with two Air-Glaciers helicopters, were only able to determine that the alpinist had died.

The victim was a 53-year-old Swiss national.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.