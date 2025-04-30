The man fell to his death at this point shortly before the summit. Kapo VS

A ski tourer fell to his death on the Dufourspitze on Monday. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

Sven Ziegler

On April 28, two ski tourers climbed the Dufourspitze. One of them fell and suffered fatal injuries.

At around 6 a.m., two ski tourers left the Monte Rosa hut near Zermatt with the aim of climbing the Dufourspitze. About 80 meters before the summit, at an altitude of around 4,605 meters, one of the mountaineers fell into the depths for reasons that are as yet unexplained.

The rescue teams from the Valais cantonal rescue organization and Air Zermatt were called out and were only able to determine that the ski tourer had died.

The victim was a 53-year-old French national.

The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.