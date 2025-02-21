Despite a large search operation, no one was found. Kapo GR

A lone ski on an avalanche triggered a major search operation last week. All the measures taken did not produce any evidence of a buried person.

Sven Ziegler

In Zuoz GR on Piz Arpiglia last week on Thursday, a ski tourer discovered a ski on an avalanche field. His report to the rescue services triggered a major search operation, according to the cantonal police of Graubünden

The ski tourer discovered the ski protruding from the avalanche at an altitude of around 2,400 meters above sea level at around 1 pm. Rega immediately launched a flight to search the avalanche cone, above which footprints could be made out, using all systems and the ski was recovered.

Mountain rescuers, avalanche dogs and a helicopter rescue specialist from SAC Bernina were also called out, as well as two members of the Alpine Police to search the avalanche area. They were flown to the area by a helicopter from Heli Bernina.

None of the measures taken revealed any evidence of a buried person. No reports of missing persons or observed avalanches had been received, so the search operation was discontinued.

The Graubünden cantonal police are asking tourers who have lost equipment such as skis, rucksacks or clothing in the mountains to report the loss to the police. This helps to avoid time-consuming and expensive search operations involving a large number of emergency services and resources, as well as worries about other people who may have been injured.

Lost property reports can be made directly at police stations. A description of the lost item and the location where it was lost are important.