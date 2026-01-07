The accident occurred on this blue slope on Tuesday. Kapo GR

A 68-year-old skier had a fatal accident in the Samnaun/Ischgl ski area on Tuesday. The man fell after approaching a child on the piste. The Graubünden cantonal police are asking witnesses for information.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 68-year-old skier has been fatally injured after a fall on a piste in Samnaun.

According to the police, this was preceded by a collision with a child who was also on the piste.

The Graubünden cantonal police are looking for witnesses, in particular the person accompanying the child. Show more

A fatal skiing accident occurred in the Samnaun/Ischgl ski area on Tuesday morning. A 68-year-old German national suffered such serious injuries that he died at the scene of the accident.

According to the Graubünden cantonal police, the man was skiing down the blue slope no. 69 from the Alptrider Sattel in the direction of Alp Trida at around 10.30 am. At the same time, a child accompanied by an adult man was also skiing downhill. According to the investigations so far, the child and the skier approached each other. As a result, the 68-year-old fell and sustained life-threatening injuries.

Third parties, including a female doctor and two male doctors, immediately provided first aid and began resuscitation measures. These were continued by a team with an emergency doctor from the Austrian rescue helicopter that had been alerted. Despite all medical efforts, the man died on the spot.

The alpine police of the cantonal police of Graubünden, together with the public prosecutor's office, have begun an investigation into the exact circumstances of the accident.

The child and the accompanying adult left the scene of the accident after some time. The police are asking the accompanying adult and anyone else who can provide information about the accident to contact the Engiadina Bassa police station in Samnaun (phone +41 81 257 63 70).