A skier has died in a fatal accident in Saas-Fee VS. Archivbild: Keystone

An unconscious skier was found in Saas-Fee VS on Wednesday. The 77-year-old died yesterday in hospital.

Dominik Müller

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Wednesday, a 77-year-old skier was found unconscious in Saas-Fee.

The following day, the man died in hospital.

The police are looking for witnesses. Show more

At around 12 noon, third parties in Saas-Fee VS found a motionless skier on the ground on the "Ritzi" ski slope below the Morenia cable car station. They immediately alerted the rescue services, as the Valais cantonal police reported in a press release.

The piste rescue team, the Valais cantonal rescue organization and an Air Zermatt helicopter were immediately dispatched to the scene.

After first aid, the 77-year-old Swiss man was flown to hospital in Sion, where he died yesterday evening. The public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation.

The cantonal police are asking anyone who can provide information about this incident to come forward.