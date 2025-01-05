The man had a fatal accident here in the Tschiertschen ski area. Kantonspolizei Graubünden

A man had an accident in Tschiertschen GR on Friday. After the fall, he skis home to his vacation home and dies there.

Sven Ziegler

A skiing accident occurred in the Tschiertschen GR ski resort on Friday.

The 55-year-old man was skiing with his son in the Tschiertschen ski area on Friday, according to the cantonal police. At around 3.30 p.m., a skiing accident occurred in which the man fell on the Fups 1b piste in the Foppa and Eisfeld area. The winter sports enthusiast made his own way to his vacation home, where he died the following day.

Anyone with information about the skiing accident is asked to contact the Chur police on 081 257 73 00. In particular, the Graubünden cantonal police are looking for a blonde skier who approached the accident victim after the fall and offered her help.

The Graubünden public prosecutor's office has opened an investigation into this skiing accident.