There was a fatal accident in the Parsenn ski area. (symbolic picture) KEYSTONE

There was a skiing accident in the Parsenn Gotschna ski area in Klosters on Saturday afternoon. A German man was fatally injured.

Sven Ziegler

A 24-year-old skier had a fatal accident in the Parsenn ski area on Saturday afternoon. Shortly after 2 p.m. on the descent towards the Schiferbahn, in the area of the Kreuzweglift valley station, there was a collision between two skiers.

Due to the force of the impact, the man then collided with a padded information board, where he remained unconscious. Despite rapid rescue measures by the Parsenn piste rescue service and a Rega team, it was not possible to prevent the man from Germany from succumbing to his serious injuries on the spot.

The second skier involved in the accident was slightly injured. The Graubünden public prosecutor's office, together with the cantonal police, has opened an investigation into the skiing accident.