According to a UN study, UV radiation from outdoor work leads to around 19,000 deaths from light skin cancer worldwide every year. Arne Immanuel Bänsch/dpa

Suva warns against skin cancer during outdoor work. Anyone who works outdoors needs protection from UV rays - with clothing, shade and sun cream.

Petar Marjanović

Suva warns: people who work outdoors have a higher risk of developing skin cancer.

Outdoor workers are exposed to twice as much UV radiation as office workers.

Protection with clothing, shade and sun cream is important - especially from April to September. Show more

Suva warns outdoor office workers about the health risks of the coming summer months. People who work outdoors are more than twice as exposed to UV radiation as those who work in an office.

"Around 25,000 people in Switzerland develop light skin cancer every year," says the accident insurance company. Of these cases, around 1000 can be traced back to work. Suva therefore writes: "The right protection is crucial for outdoor workers."

Switzerland is considered a high-risk country for skin cancer. According to the Swiss Society of Dermatology and Venereology, one in three people will develop some form of skin cancer in their lifetime. Experts expect the number of new cases to double by 2030. "At the moment, we are seeing an annual increase of eight percent," confirms Professor Jürg Hafner from the Dermatology Clinic at the University Hospital Zurich.

These are the Suva recommendations Work in the shade.

Avoid working in the sun between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Cover as much skin as possible with clothing.

Wear headgear with a wide brim or forehead visor and neck protection.

Apply sun cream to exposed areas of skin. Show more

Workers in the construction industry, roofers and other outdoor workers are particularly at risk. Suva emphasizes: "The skin never forgets a ray of sunshine." Anyone who has been exposed to strong UV radiation for years has an increased risk of developing the disease. White skin cancer occurs on average 30 to 40 years after critical exposure to the sun.

Suva recommends various protective measures: Carry out work in the shade, avoid midday between 11am and 3pm and cover as much of the skin as possible with clothing. In addition, workers should wear headgear with a wide brim and apply sun cream to exposed areas of skin. "Protection is particularly important from April to September," explains Suva.

Cases of white skin cancer can be recognized as an occupational disease if they are related to outdoor work. These cases must be reported to the accident insurance company. This also applies to severe sunburns, sunstroke or heatstroke in an occupational context.