Air traffic controllers at Skyguide's control center in Wangen near Dübendorf control overflight traffic in Switzerland. (March 23, 2026) Image: Keystone/Gaetan Bally

The EU Commission has criticized the high fees charged by Swiss air traffic control and is holding out the prospect of millions of euros in potential refunds. Skyguide is now looking into merging its Dübendorf and Geneva sites.

Helene Laube

No time? blue News summarizes for you According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", skyguide is examining the possibility of merging its Dübendorf and Geneva sites.

Last week, skyguide announced that up to 220 jobs are to be cut by the end of 2027.

With the announced savings program, the Swiss air navigation service provider aims to significantly reduce its costs.

One reason for the savings program is Brussels: the EU Commission rejects the high fees charged by Swiss air navigation services - now there is a threat of repayments in the millions. Show more

According to the "Neue Zürcher Zeitung", Skyguide is considering merging its Dübendorf and Geneva sites. According to aviation law expert Regula Dettling-Ott, this would be one of the most effective cost-saving measures, as a single location would be sufficient for monitoring pure overflight traffic.

Skyguide spokesman Vladi Barrosa confirmed to the newspaper that the company is examining all options for the future of the two sites as part of its ongoing strategic review. Models such as a joint air traffic control center with Germany and France in the Basel region had already been discussed in the past.

Skyguide announced last week that up to 220 jobs are to be cut by the end of 2027. With the announced savings program, the Swiss air navigation service provider aims to significantly reduce its costs. The pressure from outside is great - Swiss air traffic control is already considered the most expensive in Europe, writes the NZZ.

Risk: repayments in the millions

This fact has now also alarmed the authorities in Brussels. The EU Commission has a decisive say in the fees that Skyguide is allowed to charge the airlines. According to the report, this is based on the bilateral air traffic agreement, through which Switzerland is involved in the Single European Sky initiative.

The EU Commission is increasingly dissatisfied with Skyguide's high costs. At the end of March, it therefore decided to subject Switzerland's performance plan for the years 2025 to 2029 to an in-depth review.

According to Dettling-Ott, if it turns out that the increase in charges is in breach of legal requirements, skyguide would have to reimburse the airlines for the excess millions collected, writes the NZZ. Skyguide confirmed this financial risk.