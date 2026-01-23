An unusual incident occurred at Zurich Airport: A Skymetro train came to a stop in the tunnel on Monday morning due to a technical malfunction. About 50 passengers had to leave the train and were evacuated by the fire department.

The Skymetro connects Terminal E to the rest of the airport.

Incident at Zurich Airport Skymetro Gets Stuck in the Tunnel – Passengers Have to Continue on Foot

Here's what it's all about The Skymetro at Zurich Airport came to a halt on Monday morning due to a technical malfunction in the tunnel.

About 50 passengers had to get off the train and walk through the tunnel.

The fire department assisted with the evacuation. No one was injured. Summary created with

A malfunction occurred on the Skymetro at Zurich Airport on Monday morning. The fully automated train came to a stop in the tunnel around 8 a.m. on the route between the Airside Center and Terminal E.

There were about 50 passengers on board the Skymetro at that time. As reported by the online portal 20 Minuten reports, the fire department was called in to assist the passengers in exiting the train.

Passengers had to walk through the tunnel

A reader told the website that a loud bang could be heard just before the train came to a stop. Afterward, the passengers had to leave the train and walk the rest of the way.

A blessing in disguise: The Skymetro came to a stop just about 200 meters before the station.

Clear Procedures for Emergencies

Zurich Airport has established emergency procedures for such situations. These range from public announcements and evacuation to the use of buses to transport passengers between the Airside Center and Terminal E.

The Skymetro has been connecting the airport head to Terminal E since 2003. The approximately 1.1-kilometer-long air-cushion train operates fully automatically and is pulled by cables. Its route runs beneath Runway 10/28.