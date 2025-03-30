  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Vevey VD Sliding door traps 16-year-old by the neck and kills him

Philipp Dahm

30.3.2025

The Vaud cantonal police discovered the death of a 16-year-old in the early morning of March 29.
The Vaud cantonal police discovered the death of a 16-year-old in the early morning of March 29.
Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Tragic death in Vevey VD: A 16-year-old was trapped and killed by the sliding door of a snack store early on Saturday morning.

30.03.2025, 10:34

A sliding door has killed a 16-year-old in Vevey VD: As the cantonal police of Vaud confirmed to "24 Heures ", the tragic incident took place yesterday, Saturday, at around 4am.

The teenager was discovered lifeless in the sliding door of a sandwich store on Avenue Paul-Cérésole at around 4 am. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died on the spot.

A neighbor was woken up by half a dozen emergency vehicles at around 6 a.m. "Ribbons had been set up. As well as a white tent that prevented us from seeing what was going on," the woman told "24 Heures".

The victim was of North African origin, she added. The cantonal police suspect that the teenager wanted to break into the store. He probably forced open the door, which then trapped him by the neck. The investigation is ongoing.