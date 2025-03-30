The Vaud cantonal police discovered the death of a 16-year-old in the early morning of March 29. Symbolic image: KEYSTONE

Tragic death in Vevey VD: A 16-year-old was trapped and killed by the sliding door of a snack store early on Saturday morning.

Philipp Dahm

A sliding door has killed a 16-year-old in Vevey VD: As the cantonal police of Vaud confirmed to "24 Heures ", the tragic incident took place yesterday, Saturday, at around 4am.

The teenager was discovered lifeless in the sliding door of a sandwich store on Avenue Paul-Cérésole at around 4 am. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he died on the spot.

A neighbor was woken up by half a dozen emergency vehicles at around 6 a.m. "Ribbons had been set up. As well as a white tent that prevented us from seeing what was going on," the woman told "24 Heures".

The victim was of North African origin, she added. The cantonal police suspect that the teenager wanted to break into the store. He probably forced open the door, which then trapped him by the neck. The investigation is ongoing.