The truck slipped and protruded over the edge of the train. Keystone

A breakdown has brought rail traffic through the Furka Tunnel to a standstill. A truck slipped on a Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn car train and damaged a parked train.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Rail traffic through the Furka Tunnel between Oberwald VS and Realp UR has been halted by a breakdown.

Train services were suspended - at least until the end of service. Show more

A truck slipped on a Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn car train on Wednesday and damaged a parked train. Rail services between Oberwald VS and Realp UR were suspended until at least the end of the day.

The incident occurred shortly after the departure of a car train at 3.35 p.m. in Oberwald in the direction of Realp, as reported by the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn. At the Stephan Holzer Tunnel, a truck slipped for unknown reasons and overhung the edge of the train.

In doing so, it touched and damaged a car train parked on the parallel track as well as parts of the infrastructure. No persons were injured.

Fire department evacuates vehicles

The driver of the truck involved was in the passenger area of the train during the journey in accordance with regulations, the railroad company added. There were 38 vehicles on the car train.

The occupants of the vehicles were evacuated with the assistance of the fire department and were able to leave the train safely. The affected train came to a halt on a single-track section of the line.

Due to the incident, the line between Oberwald in Obergoms and Realp in the Ursern Valley remained closed until at least the end of service. Both the car transport through the Furka tunnel and regional traffic were affected. It is currently not possible to travel between Oberwald and Realp.