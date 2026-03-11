  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Parked train damaged Slipped truck brings rail traffic through Furka tunnel to a standstill

SDA

11.3.2026 - 19:14

The truck slipped and protruded over the edge of the train.
The truck slipped and protruded over the edge of the train.
Keystone

A breakdown has brought rail traffic through the Furka Tunnel to a standstill. A truck slipped on a Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn car train and damaged a parked train.

Keystone-SDA

11.03.2026, 19:14

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • Rail traffic through the Furka Tunnel between Oberwald VS and Realp UR has been halted by a breakdown.
  • A truck slipped on a car train and damaged a parked train.
  • Train services were suspended - at least until the end of service.
Show more

A truck slipped on a Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn car train on Wednesday and damaged a parked train. Rail services between Oberwald VS and Realp UR were suspended until at least the end of the day.

The incident occurred shortly after the departure of a car train at 3.35 p.m. in Oberwald in the direction of Realp, as reported by the Matterhorn Gotthard Bahn. At the Stephan Holzer Tunnel, a truck slipped for unknown reasons and overhung the edge of the train.

In doing so, it touched and damaged a car train parked on the parallel track as well as parts of the infrastructure. No persons were injured.

End of the rolling highway. The threat of a flood of trucks on Swiss roads is now looming

End of the rolling highwayThe threat of a flood of trucks on Swiss roads is now looming

Fire department evacuates vehicles

The driver of the truck involved was in the passenger area of the train during the journey in accordance with regulations, the railroad company added. There were 38 vehicles on the car train.

The occupants of the vehicles were evacuated with the assistance of the fire department and were able to leave the train safely. The affected train came to a halt on a single-track section of the line.

Due to the incident, the line between Oberwald in Obergoms and Realp in the Ursern Valley remained closed until at least the end of service. Both the car transport through the Furka tunnel and regional traffic were affected. It is currently not possible to travel between Oberwald and Realp.

More on the topic

Only NEAT tubes were more expensive. SBB build tunnel from Zurich to Winterthur

Only NEAT tubes were more expensiveSBB build tunnel from Zurich to Winterthur

SBB's secret playlist. Why classical music is playing at Zurich and Bern stations - and never Helene Fischer

SBB's secret playlistWhy classical music is playing at Zurich and Bern stations - and never Helene Fischer

Situation is

Situation is "catastrophic"Commuters and tourists complain about the series of breakdowns at the Furka car transporter