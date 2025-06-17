The plane is believed to have crashed in a field near Allmendweg. Screenshot Google Maps

A small plane crashed into a field in Wichtrach on Tuesday afternoon. The police confirmed the incident, but are still keeping a low profile on the details.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The alarm was received at 12 noon, a police spokeswoman confirmed a report on the portal of the Bernese Tamedia newspapers. The incident took place in the Allmendweg area. According to a reporter for the newspaper, it involved a glider. A photo showing the undercarriage of a small aircraft protruding from the field can be seen on the portal.

The police have not yet provided any further details about what happened or any injuries. They promised more information in the course of the afternoon.