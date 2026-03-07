Nothing worked on Zurich's Paradeplatz on Saturday. Around 500 demonstrators blocked streetcar services. Keystone

An estimated 1000 women took part in the Women's Day demonstration in Zurich on Saturday. There was a lot of damage to property along the route from Paradeplatz to Helvetiaplatz.

Zurich's Paradeplatz square was packed on Saturday afternoon: around 1000 demonstrators blocked the square to mark Women's Day. Traffic quickly came to a standstill.

Shortly after the demonstration started to move, the first graffiti appeared on shop windows. At several streetcar stations, masked people painted the ground with red paint.

The city police were on the scene with a large contingent, but let the women have their way. There were practically no men to be seen in the demonstration. The flyer itself called on men to "stay away from the demonstration in solidarity".

Some masked women stretched ropes across the tracks, blocking streetcar traffic. In addition to women with purple flags, many Iranians, Kurds and pro-Palestine activists were also at the rally.