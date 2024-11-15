In the Brunau district, 16 parking spaces have been removed in favor of a wider bicycle lane. Image: Samuel Walder

Because Zurich is expanding cycle paths, parking spaces in the neighborhoods are shrinking. For the FDP this is an attack on the middle class, for the SP it is a necessary step towards an environmentally friendly future.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you The city of Zurich is reducing blue zone parking spaces in favor of cycle paths and green spaces, a move that has met with both approval and fierce criticism.

FDP municipal councillor Egli sees the reduction in parking spaces as a burden on the middle class.

He calls for more flexible solutions and affordable alternatives and criticizes rising parking card fees and differentiation according to vehicle weight.

SP municipal councillor Egger defends the measures as a contribution to environmentally friendly mobility.

She emphasizes that spaces are used more efficiently, for example through greening or outdoor catering. Show more

The city of Zurich is pushing ahead with the expansion of cycle routes, which is leading to a reduction in parking spaces in the blue zone in several districts, including the Brunau quarter in Zurich's Enge district. These measures are aimed at promoting cycling and increasing road safety. However, they have been criticized as being at the expense of local residents. Zurich councillors from the left and right camps have taken a stand.

FDP municipal councillor Andreas Egli finds clear words: "There is a uniform clear-cutting of parking spaces. We in the FDP don't think this is entirely fair to local residents."

Egli sees many Zurich residents facing a problem, as many do not own a garage. "Removing parking spaces at such short notice is a massive intervention," he explains. Although the measures are democratically legitimized, he criticizes the radical implementation by the SP and the Greens: "In the meantime, massive adjustments and further developments have been brought forward. The crackdown is more radical."

"Too few alternatives for residents"

For Egli, the current transport policy poses a threat to small and medium-sized businesses. "Normal small and medium-sized businesses are being driven out of the city. It's unfair to take away parking spaces from existing neighborhoods without offering alternatives," he says. Building private garages is very expensive and not everyone can be accommodated in such a garage.

Egli cannot understand the city of Zurich's priorities: "First come the bikes, then the trees and then whatever else. But parking spaces have to go." He calls for more flexible solutions for residents, such as parking cards that also allow parking on the sidewalk. Together with the SVP and Mitte, he is campaigning for easier access to parking permits. However, Egli criticizes the fact that prices are set to rise. "The left doesn't really care how expensive a parking card will be," he says.

Do new rules for parking permits favor sports car drivers?

Egli is also not letting go of the weight differentiation for parking fees introduced by the GLP. "It's a bit of a shot in the arm," he explains. Although the weight data can be retrieved from the Road Traffic Office, the implementation is problematic. He finds it "particularly grotesque" that a Porsche driver may pay less than a family of five with a heavier van. "The fact that the SP is helping to subsidize super sports cars is very grotesque," criticizes Egli.

For the FDP, one thing is certain: the reduction in parking spaces in Zurich will not only affect car drivers, but also the middle class - and will further fuel the political debate.

"It's important that this is implemented as quickly as possible"

The city of Zurich is transforming its traffic areas. Blue parking spaces are disappearing and cycle paths are being created - much to the delight of SP municipal councillor Heidi Egger. "I am very much in favor of this project. We initiated it with the SP and I think it's important that it's implemented as quickly as possible," she explains. In her opinion, this is a decisive step towards more environmentally friendly mobility and relieving urban traffic congestion.

However, the redesign has also attracted criticism. Egger is unimpressed. "The blue parking spaces are the property of the city of Zurich. People used to think that if you don't need the space for other things, you put a parking lot there." In the city of Zurich, there is no right to parking spaces, and with the new parking card regulations, many drivers will have to switch to private options anyway.

An advantage for the whole population?

The space gained will be used more sensibly: "We can green areas, build cycle paths or create wider sidewalks. That helps more people than a parking lot," says Egger. According to her, restaurants in particular benefit from this. "Some restaurants can't set up tables and chairs outside because there are parking spaces in the way. If we remove these, people can enjoy their time outside."

But is traffic policy driving people out of the city? Egger says no. "We need more apartments. It's the housing shortage and high rents that are driving people away, not the removal of parking spaces." At the same time, she emphasizes that there are still plenty of parking options and that underground garages are a sensible alternative.

Egger shows understanding for those who are dependent on a car - such as shift workers. However, she points to alternatives such as car sharing or delivery services if you need to transport something. "Perhaps we just need to rethink things. If you don't necessarily need a car, you should switch to public transport or bicycles. That would give us significantly more space and less traffic in the city."