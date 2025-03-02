Today, Sunday, Protection and Rescue reports a smoke development at Zurich main station. KEYSTONE

The main hall was temporarily closed due to smoke in the basement. Zurich's emergency services have the situation under control - but rail services may be affected.

Samuel Walder

No time? blue News summarizes for you On Sunday morning, there was a slight build-up of smoke in the basement and the fire department was quickly on the scene.

The emergency services pumped out the smoke while the main hall was temporarily closed.

There is no official information on the cause as yet, but the situation was brought under control. Show more

On Sunday morning, there was a slight build-up of smoke in the basement of Zurich's main station, as confirmed by Marco Grendelmeier, media spokesperson for Protection & Rescue.

The emergency services reacted quickly: "We are currently pumping out the smoke and the main hall is currently closed," explained Grendelmeier.

There is still no official information about the exact cause of the smoke. However, the situation has been brought under control and the closure is likely to be only temporary. Travelers should inform themselves about possible restrictions on rail services.

