On Sunday morning, there was a slight build-up of smoke in the basement of Zurich's main station, as confirmed by Marco Grendelmeier, media spokesperson for Protection & Rescue.
The emergency services reacted quickly: "We are currently pumping out the smoke and the main hall is currently closed," explained Grendelmeier.
There is still no official information about the exact cause of the smoke. However, the situation has been brought under control and the closure is likely to be only temporary. Travelers should inform themselves about possible restrictions on rail services.