The smoke from the forest fires in Canada has also reached Switzerland. (archive picture) Keystone

Despite the sunshine, the air in the Swiss mountains is not completely clear. The reason for this is the smoke from the forest fires in Canada, which has now reached Europe.

Keystone-SDA SDA

On the Jungfraujoch in the Bernese Alps, the concentration of particulate matter is slightly above the limit value at 57 micrograms per cubic meter, as the weather service Meteonews Switzerland reported on X on Monday.

The increased aerosol content can also be seen on satellite images, MeteoSwiss also announced on X. A slight clouding of visibility was also recorded on the Gemsstock in the canton of Uri.

According to Canada's national forest fire report, at times there were well over a hundred sources of fire. Exceptionally dry conditions and wind had encouraged the fires to start and spread. By the end of May, more than 17,000 people had been evacuated.