Up to 1 meter of fresh snow Snow roller rolls over Switzerland - send us your winter pictures now

Sven Ziegler

16.2.2026

Lots of snow in Switzerland again
Lots of snow in Switzerland again
KEYSTONE

Up to one meter of fresh snow, stormy gusts and falling snowfall limits: Winter is returning with full force. blue News wants your pictures now!

16.02.2026, 16:01

🌦️ Wir wollen deine Wetter-Bilder

Schick uns deine besten Aufnahmen!

Am einfachsten erreichst du uns über WhatsApp: +41 79 282 27 12.

Oder via E-Mail.

Winter is returning: up to one meter of fresh snow will fall by Tuesday evening. Weather experts are even warning of a heavy snowfall event. The snowfall will be accompanied by gale-force winds.

The Glarus region is particularly affected, extending across the Uri Alps to the western Bernese Oberland and east to the Rätikon. Above 1500 meters, there could be 70 to 100 cm of fresh snow, MeteoSwiss wrote on Sunday afternoon. The snow line will drop to 600 meters by Tuesday night.

blue News wants your pictures now. How much snow do you have? Show us your winter now!

