Snow is on the way from Friday evening. Meteoschweiz

After days of high fog and sunshine, the weather is changing: snow will start to fall in many regions from Friday evening. In the night to Saturday it could turn white - even at lower altitudes.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you From Friday evening, snowfall will spread across large parts of Switzerland.

It may also snow in the lowlands during the night into Saturday.

This will be followed by a cold, but initially mostly dry phase. Show more

On Berchtold Day, the weather will still be divided into two parts: While there will be longer sunny spells in the Alps and partly in the Bernese Plateau, clouds will increase in the north and east. The first snowflakes may already appear during the day along the foothills of the Alps, according to Meteo Switzerland.

The precipitation will increase significantly in the evening. During the night to Saturday, snow will fall in many regions, sometimes lightly, sometimes moderately. At lower altitudes, the snowfall may initially mix with rain, but wintry conditions are also possible there later on. At the same time, the wind will pick up, with gale-force gusts possible in the high Alps.

Dry again from Sunday

On Saturday morning, the weather will temporarily clear from the west and the sun will appear regionally. However, the calming of the weather will not last: light snowfall may start again locally in the evening. The wind will remain moderate to strong.

There are signs of a drier phase from Sunday. The sun will dominate in many places, but temperatures will remain low. In the lowlands, temperatures of between minus nine and minus five degrees are expected in the morning. It is also likely to remain frosty at the start of the week, with temperatures below freezing in many places all day.

According to the meteorologists, it remains to be seen whether more snow will follow in the coming week.