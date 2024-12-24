Photo Kapo GR

A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Arosa on Monday. She died at the scene.

Sven Ziegler

A snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Arosa on Monday. This was reported by the cantonal police of Graubünden.

According to initial findings, the 26-year-old, accompanied by another snowboarder, was skiing down the closed Black Diamond slope at 1.15 pm. They left the closed piste and the woman was caught in an avalanche on a slope.

Her companion notified the rescue services and set off to search for the buried victim. Rescuers from the Swiss Alpine Club SAC, dog avalanche search specialists, Rega, employees of the Arosa Lenzerheide mountain railroads and members of the Alpine police were deployed to the avalanche site. They were able to locate the buried victim at around 3.30 pm and rescue her from the masses of snow.

The resuscitation had to be stopped on the avalanche field without success. A caregiver trained by the Arosa fire department and the Care Team Grischun were called in to assist family members.

The Graubünden public prosecutor's office and the cantonal police have started an investigation into this avalanche accident.