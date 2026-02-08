A snowboarder had a fatal accident in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday morning. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 40-year-old snowboarder from the canton of Fribourg died in a fatal accident on Saturday in the Saanersloch ski area in the Bernese Oberland after colliding with a barrier.

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 40-year-old snowboarder from the canton of Fribourg had a fatal accident in the Saanersloch ski area on Saturday.

For unknown reasons, he crashed into a barrier and lay motionless.

Despite immediate assistance, he died at the scene of the accident; the police are investigating the exact course of events. Show more

A 40-year-old snowboarder had a fatal accident in the Saanersloch ski area in the Bernese Oberland on Saturday. The man collided with a barrier for as yet unexplained reasons and died at the scene despite immediate rescue measures.

The accident occurred shortly after 10.35 a.m., as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Sunday. The man was skiing on a marked piste from the Saanersloch mountain station in the direction of the intermediate station when he collided with the barrier in the Horrengraben region.

After the subsequent fall, the snowboarder lay motionless. His companions and other first aiders provided first aid and alerted the emergency services. According to the press release, the deceased was a Swiss national from the canton of Fribourg. The circumstances of the accident are under investigation.