A snowboarding accident occurred in the Pizol ski area above Bad Ragaz on Thursday. The emergency call and operations control center of the canton of St. Gallen received the report shortly before 1 pm.
According to the information available so far, a 24-year-old man was skiing with a group when he fell in the Laufböden/Pardiel area of Prodchopf without the involvement of other people. He sustained rather serious injuries.
People nearby took care of the injured man until the arrival of the piste rescue service. The snowboarder was then flown to hospital by Rega helicopter.
The Alpine task force of the St. Gallen cantonal police has begun an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident and how the fall occurred.