A snowboarder collided violently with a skier in the Melchsee-Frutt (OW) ski area on Saturday morning. The skier died at the scene of the accident. The skier was on the piste with his six-year-old daughter.

Crests are among the most dangerous places on ski slopes because neither the skiers above nor those below can see what is happening on the other side. This led to a tragedy in the Melchsee-Frutt ski area on Saturday morning.

A 29-year-old snowboarder jumped off a crest and hit a skier gliding behind him on the head. The snowboarder also injured his six-year-old daughter, as well as himself, according to "Zentralplus". In its press release, the Obwalden cantonal police only report that the snowboarder went over the crest.

The 41-year-old father succumbed to his serious head injuries at the scene of the accident. The resuscitation attempts of the first aiders did not save the man. Rega flew the snowboarder and the child to nearby hospitals. Both were slightly injured.

Third serious accident within a month

The cantonal police are investigating the circumstances of the accident and the public prosecutor's office has opened criminal proceedings.

Zentralplus recalls that a 17-year-old skier was killed in a fall in Melchsee-Frutt on 21 December. In addition, a 53-year-old man fell 8 meters from the chairlift on 31 December. He was seriously injured.