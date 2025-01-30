The avalanche on the slope is clearly visible. Kapo GR

A snowboarder is buried by an avalanche in Parpan on Wednesday. He dies on the spot.

Sven Ziegler

On Wednesday, an avalanche fell in Parpan, in the municipality of Churwalden, and buried a snowboarder. He died in the avalanche field.

Shortly before 12 noon, the Graubünden cantonal police control center received a report of an avalanche at the so-called Ochsatobel. A colleague who was traveling with the snowboarder and third parties immediately began searching for the buried victim.

Supported by a large contingent of emergency services, he was located after around two hours in the 500-metre avalanche field at an altitude of over 2,100 m and freed from the masses of snow. Despite immediate resuscitation, the man died on the spot; his formal identification has not yet been completed. The circumstances of this avalanche accident are being clarified together with the Graubünden public prosecutor's office.

According to the Graubünden cantonal police, skiing outside the marked and secured ski slopes carries a certain risk.