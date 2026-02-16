The snowboarder died in this avalanche. Kapo GR

A 38-year-old snowboarder was caught in an avalanche in Davos GR on Sunday and fatally buried. The accident occurred off the marked pistes in the Parsenn area.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you A snowboarder has been buried by an avalanche in Davos GR and died.

The 38-year-old Swiss man was skiing off-piste in the Parsenn area.

Several rescue teams were deployed on a large scale, but were only able to recover the man dead. Show more

On Sunday afternoon, a fatal avalanche accident occurred in the Parsenn ski area in Davos GR. At around 1.30 p.m., two winter sports enthusiasts were below the Schwarzhorn off the marked pistes in the direction of Kreuzweg when a snow slab broke loose. The 38-year-old snowboarder was caught in the masses of snow and completely buried.

His companion immediately made an emergency call and started searching for the victim. Despite the rapid alert, the rescue team found the man lifeless. He could only be rescued dead. The victim is a Swiss national.

Numerous rescue teams and organizations were deployed. Employees of the Parsenn lifts provided support, as did members of the SOS rescue station. Mountain rescuers from the SAC were on site with avalanche search dogs. A Rega crew, a helicopter from Swisshelicopter, the Alpine police and around twenty volunteers were also deployed.

The exact circumstances of the avalanche are being investigated. In this context, the authorities would like to remind everyone that there may still be an increased risk of avalanches away from the secured pistes.