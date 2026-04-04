The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation following the avalanche. (symbolic image) Keystone

A 41-year-old man died in an avalanche in Sangernboden in the canton of Bern on Friday. The police have started an investigation.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you A 41-year-old man has died in an avalanche in Sangernboden.

The snowboarder was swept away and buried by an avalanche.

The man from the canton of Fribourg could only be rescued dead. Show more

The avalanche occurred at around 12.15 p.m. in Sangernboden in the municipality of Rüschegg, as reported by the Bern cantonal police on Saturday.

The snowboarder was on the descent towards the Gantrischhütte when a snow slab broke loose on the north-east side of the Bürgle. The man was swept away by the avalanche and buried. The emergency services were immediately called out and were only able to recover the man dead, as was reported. The deceased was a 41-year-old Swiss man from the canton of Fribourg.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident

Specialists from Swiss Alpine Rescue, various services of the Bern cantonal police and rescue helicopters were deployed. The Bern cantonal police have launched an investigation into the incident under the direction of the responsible public prosecutor's office.