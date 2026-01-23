The current swimming season has already claimed numerous lives: Since mid-June, at least 15 people have died in swimming accidents in Switzerland. Young adults, seniors, and men are particularly at risk.

On warm summer days, taking a dip in the cool water is especially tempting. Yet about fifty people drown in Switzerland every year. With 15 fatal swimming accidents in just one month, the number of incidents is currently rather high. (Featured image)

Deadly Swimming Weather So far this summer, more than 15 people have died in the water across Switzerland

At least 15 people have died in swimming accidents over the past thirty days, according to a tally by the Keystone-SDA news agency. This figure is higher than last year's.

As of July 21, the number of deaths was higher than in 2024 and 2025, but still lower than in 2022 and 2023, according to a spokesperson for the Swiss Life-Saving Society (SLRG) who responded to an inquiry. Viewed over the years, the case numbers are therefore on the high side.

When the weather is nice, a dip in the cool water is especially tempting. According to the SLRG, this also increases the risk of accidents in, on, and around the water.

On average, about fifty people drown each year. Young adults between the ages of 17 and 32, as well as people 65 and older, are particularly likely to be among the fatalities. Men are significantly more likely than women to die in such accidents. Possible reasons for this include a greater willingness to take risks and overconfidence.

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