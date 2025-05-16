Nature in Switzerland is so beautiful that it seems almost unreal - for example the blue lake in the picture. Picture: Keystone

Theories are circulating on social media that Switzerland doesn't even exist. What's behind this?

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you Theories are constantly circulating on social media that Switzerland cannot exist because of its extraordinary beauty.

Especially on platforms such as TikTok and Reddit, there are many posts and photo montages about this.

Most users do not take these claims seriously, but rather play satirically with the clichés surrounding Switzerland and discuss the peculiarities of the country's languages. Show more

Blue lakes, green meadows, snow-capped mountains - Switzerland is beautiful. So beautiful that many people can't even believe that such a country exists.

Time and again, posts pop up on social media claiming that Switzerland is an invented country. Especially on platforms such as TikTok and Reddit, such theories spread rapidly and generate discussion - some of it serious, but mostly tongue-in-cheek.

These claims are often triggered by the extraordinary beauty of the Swiss landscape. In a TikTok video, itsmattw_01 explains in front of a picture of the Matterhorn: "We now have proof that this country doesn't even exist."

He goes on to say that Switzerland is "too beautiful to be true" and explains that some also claim that people and cows are "flown into" Switzerland.

Particularly curious: TikToker explains that there are people who believe that those who fly to Switzerland actually land in Austria and are then taken to the wrong city.

The European Organization for Nuclear Research (CERN) near Geneva is also repeatedly mentioned in this context as an alleged "cover-up".

Under the video, many comment that they have already visited Switzerland and that the country really exists. One user writes: "I was just there last week, so it's real." A Swiss user commented: "So I don't exist?" Another person wrote: "Only Americans believe that many countries don't exist because they've never been outside their own city."

An invention of graphic designers

There is a growing community on Reddit in particular that deals with the myth of the "fake Switzerland". The subreddit "SwitzerlandIsFake" now has almost 48,000 followers and thrives on posts and photomontages that see the perfection of Swiss nature as "proof" of its artificiality. The "too perfect" mountain panoramas or the "unnaturally blue" lakes are all the inventions of graphic artists.

On closer inspection, however, it quickly becomes clear that most of these posts are meant to be satirical. Many users take the claims with humor and deliberately play with clichés about Switzerland.

The person on Reddit describes Switzerland as the "Truman Show". The film "The Truman Show" shows a man whose entire life is secretly staged as reality TV. Screenshot Reddit

So Switzerland is a real place, its beauty apparently so extraordinary for some that it is hard to believe. The only thing that confuses many is the national language - that's when the posts suddenly become a little more serious.

One Reddit user writes about our national language: "I supposedly traveled to 'Switzerland' but every person I met there spoke French or German, not Swiss. If it's really a country, why don't they have their own language?"

Another user responded that people in Switzerland speak Swiss German and that it is a very special language:

There is often confusion when it comes to the national language. Screenshot Reddit

Another person comments below: "The USA doesn't have its own language either." Another user commented: "Yes, but everyone just speaks English and doesn't mix three different languages together like 'Switzerland' does."