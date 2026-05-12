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Barracks Bure JU Soldiers throw grenades at each other, then the army finds stolen ammunition

Andreas Fischer

12.5.2026

Soldiers from different companies have been fighting in the Bure barracks: As a result, an ammunition theft came to light during an investigation.
Soldiers from different companies have been fighting in the Bure barracks: As a result, an ammunition theft came to light during an investigation.
KEYSTONE (Symbolbild)

An argument between infantrymen and armored infantrymen escalated in the Bure barracks. During a subsequent search, the army discovered stolen ammunition belonging to around 30 soldiers.

12.05.2026, 21:55

No time? blue News summarizes for you

  • An argument between infantrymen and armored infantrymen escalated at the barracks in Bure JU. Stun grenades were thrown.
  • During a subsequent search, the military police discovered stolen ammunition and smoke grenades on around 30 soldiers.
  • The military justice authorities have launched an investigation to establish exactly who was responsible and what type of ammunition was stolen.
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There were clashes between infantrymen and armored infantrymen at the Bure barracks in the canton of Jura. As a witness told"20 Minuten", an argument in the night from Thursday to Friday degenerated to such an extent that armored infantrymen threw a stun grenade onto the infantry grounds. The army then launched a comprehensive search - and uncovered ammunition theft.

Around 1,100 people are housed in the barracks. During the inspection by military police and search dogs, around 30 soldiers were found to have illegally stored material - from smoke grenades to live ammunition. One soldier had even stolen 200 rounds.

"There are rivalries between the companies, the situation got a bit out of hand here," the witness is quoted as saying. He criticized the fact that ammunition was easily accessible in the barracks and was hardly ever checked. There would be numerous opportunities to appropriate material".

Soldiers were allowed home despite the incidents

The military justice system confirms the events. Despite the serious incidents, all soldiers were allowed to go home. House searches were "not proportionate", says a spokesperson. "I think it's a joke that such a serious issue is handled so casually," said one soldier on "20 Minuten".

The army emphasizes that soldiers are trained in handling weapons. Ammunition must be handed in in a controlled manner and stored safely. The military police regularly monitor the magazines and logistics bases to prevent theft.

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