Due to the drought and heat, the canton of Solothurn has issued a ban on entering and fishing in most waterways. Swimming and fishing are prohibited there effective immediately.

The ban applies to all waterways except the Aare (pictured), the Emme, and the Birs.

Here's what it's all about Due to the ongoing drought and heat wave, the canton of Solothurn has issued a ban on fishing and entering most waterways.

Effective immediately, swimming and fishing are prohibited in all rivers and streams—with the exception of the Aare, the Emme, and the Birs.

The ban remains in effect until further notice and is intended to protect fish and other aquatic life. Summary created with

Due to the ongoing drought and heat wave, the canton of Solothurn has issued a ban on fishing and entering most waterways. Effective immediately, swimming and fishing are prohibited in all rivers and streams—with the exception of the Aare, the Emme, and the Birs.

The ban will remain in effect until further notice and is intended to protect fish and other aquatic life. The canton announced on Monday that living conditions in small and medium-sized waterways have deteriorated significantly due to high temperatures and low water levels. Many animals are currently struggling to survive.

Cold-water fish species such as trout and grayling are particularly affected. Water temperatures as high as 20 degrees can already be critical or even life-threatening for them. In addition, many fish retreat to the few remaining cool, deeper areas of the water. These refuges should not be further disturbed.

The canton is also urging caution along the Aare, Emme, and Birs rivers. In particular, people and pets should not enter areas where the water is deep and cool.